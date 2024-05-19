Mehbooba’s convoy involved in accident; jawan injured

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18

An ITBP jawan was injured when an escort vehicle of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s carcade met with an accident at Bijbehara in Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred while Mufti’s convoy was en route a scheduled public meeting in Bijbehara.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver of one of the escort vehicles lost control, causing a collision with an auto-rickshaw. The injured ITBP personnel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have confirmed that the injuries are not life-threatening and that the individual is in stable condition.

Mufti, who was in a different vehicle within the convoy, was unhurt. She ensured that the injured personnel received medical attention before continuing to her scheduled engagements.

