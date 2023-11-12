Mehbooba’s cousin Sarwar Mufti joins Azad-led DPAP

ANI

Anantnag, November 11

In a setback to the PDP, Sarwar Mufti, cousin of former CM Mehbooba Mufti, joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in Bijbehara, Anantnag, on Saturday. Sarwar joined the party at a function presided over by DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Speaking at the event, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his concern over bribes being used in the elections.

“Unfortunately, in many states, bribes have started during elections...In our state and many other states, bribes didn’t exist. But now it has started here too. That’s why I request to the people that whatever vote is based on money or fear, it is not a real vote... With their own will, they should vote...” he said.

#Anantnag #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Mehbooba Mufti