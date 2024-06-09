Mela arrangements reviewed at Kheer Bhawani Temple

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday visited the Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla to inspect and finalize the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Bidhuri said all necessary facilities should be provided to the devotees for performing religious rituals seamlessly. “He stressed the need for uninterrupted power supply and installation of street lights at prominent locations within the temple premises and enroute,” a government spokesman said.

“The Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department was directed to ensure sufficient and treated potable water supply at both the temple and the transit camp at CUK,” he said.

“The EO, Municipal Council, Ganderbal, was tasked with ensuring proper sanitation measures in and around the temple,” he added.

Bidhuri toured the temple, inspected the arrangements, and gave necessary instructions to the district administration and representatives of the Dharmarth Trust to further augment the arrangements. Bidhuri directed officers to maintain close coordination and ensure proper arrangements are in place to facilitate smooth and hassle-free celebrations of the festival.

Later, he visited the transit camp established within CUK, where he was briefed by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the plans for parking and accommodation measures for visiting devotees.

On Friday J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on review the preparedness of district administrations and various departments ahead of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Eid-ul-Adha festival.

At the meeting, the Lt Governor had directed the officials to visit the significant religious places and implement all necessary measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the auspicious occasions.

