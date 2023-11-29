Meteorological Department issues yellow warning

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 28

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning as rain and snow are expected in the Kashmir valley. The weather outlook for the 24 hours predicts “isolated very light rain and snow” in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, for next two days, widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and snowfall are anticipated across the region. A “yellow warning” has been issued for isolated thunderstorms and lightning in both Jammu and Kashmir during these two days.

The color-coded warnings signify the level of caution: green for no action, yellow indicating a need to monitor the situation, orange signaling government agencies to be prepared for severe weather, and red specifying action required by agencies.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in most parts of the Kashmir Valley remained above the 2 degrees Celsius-mark for the second day on Tuesday due to the impact of a Western Disturbance.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar