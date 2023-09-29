MHA allows foreigners’ overnight stay at Hanle

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 28

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission to foreign tourists to stay overnight at Hanle where India’s first night sky reserve is located.

The move is seen by local residents as an attempt to boost tourism in the region.

Informing about the same, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Secretary, Tourism, said the decision of the Central Government would rejuvenate the tourism sector in the Changthang region and broaden the scope of tourist destinations in the Union Territory.

Khan was speaking at an event organised by the Tourism Department in Leh.

He further said that Martsemik and Sko valley had been opened for tourism and trekking with the approval of the MHA.

“In a momentous achievement, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has announced Hemis village as the best tourism village of India under the ‘Silver’ category. This is a testament to Hemis village’s outstanding charm and cultural richness,” said the secretary.

The MHA had in July permitted foreign tourists to visit and stay at Hanle specifically for the Ladakh Nomadic Festival 2023, held from July 15-16.

