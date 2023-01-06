MHA bans Lashkar proxy active in J&K

PTI

new delhi, January 5

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was on Thursday declared a banned organisation. According to a notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), The Resistance Front (TRF) has been recruiting youth through the online medium for the furtherance of terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into J&K.

The group came into existence in 2019 as a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba, involved in numerous terror acts, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The outfit is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting J&K people to join terrorist outfits.

The ministry said Sheikh Sajjad Gul, commander of The Resistance Front, has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The government also designated Mohammed Amin, alias Abu Khubaib, who belongs to J&K but currently lives in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist”. He has been acting as the launching commander of LeT and has developed a deep association with cross-border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region.