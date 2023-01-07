 Saudi-based Kashmiri doctor designated as terrorist : The Tribune India

Saudi-based Kashmiri doctor designated as terrorist

Dr Asif Maqbool is 52nd person to be declared as a terrorist under the UAPA

Saudi-based Kashmiri doctor designated as terrorist

Dr Asif Maqbool. File



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, January 7

Home Ministry on Saturday declared Dr Asif Maqbool, who is based in Saudi Arabia, was a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act)-1967.

Maqbool of Wagoora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is a well-known anesthesiologist. He is presently based at Daman in Saudi Arabia and is associated with Hizb-Ul- Muhahideen, the Home Ministry said. 

In 2016, Maqbool left Kashmir and started working in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

He started an anti-India campaign on social media after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

He has been frequently raking up the incidents of human rights violations and talking against the harassment of journalists in Kashmir. 

His brother was a Hizb militant and was killed in a gunfight with security forces in 2005.

“Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is in involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms,” reads the notification.

Maqbool is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces, MHA said. 

He is accused of hatching a conspiracy in conveyance with the cadres of the Hizb to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border, the MHA said. 

Maqbool is the 52nd person to be declared as a terrorist under the UAPA.

