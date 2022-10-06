MHA designates six more as terrorists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated six more members of terror outfits as terrorists under provisions of the UAPA. The accused are Bilal Ahmad Beigh alias Babar, Zafar Iqbal alias Salim, Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, Irshad Ahmad alias Idrees, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias lmtiyaz and Jameel-ur-Rehman alias Sheikh Sahab, all hailing from J&K. According to separate notifications issued by the MHA, all of them are operating from Pakistan.

Bilal Ahmad Beigh, the chief of J&K Islamic Front (JKIF), is involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition into the UT. He has been maintaining close contact with notorious underworld entities and using the channels to transfer funds from abroad to Kashmir, the ministry said.

Zafar Iqbal is the operational commander of Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami or Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force and has been involved in supervising smuggling of narcotics and weapons besides infiltration of terrorists in J&K, the MHA said.

Jameel-ur-Rehman heads Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and has been involved in coordinating the activities of LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen and other groups. He has been involved in smuggling Pakistan-made explosives and in the movement of terrorists from across the border to India.

Rafiq Nai, Irshad Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Peer are launching commander of different outfits, involved in smuggling narcotics and weapons, pushing infiltrators, coordinating training and launching activities, etc.

Govt targets 10 ultras in 2 days

In two days, the Centre has designated 10 individuals of different terror groups as terrorists. Most of them are operating from Pakistan.