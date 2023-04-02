MHA invites revised proposal from Ladakh groups for talks

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 1

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a revised proposal from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) amid an intensifying agitation by Ladakh people, demanding statehood and special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The development has come a day after Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Brig BD Mishra, met top officials in New Delhi. Last week, the LAB briefed the L-G on their four-point agenda, which included statehood for Ladakh, safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, two parliamentary seats for the UT and employment opportunities for local youth.

Subsequently, a senior LAB functionary was summoned for a meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

During the meeting, it was decided that the LAB and the KDA, which have been at the forefront of the agitation, would submit a fresh proposal to the Union Home Ministry, outlining their major issues. “After this is done, the government will call for dialogue with the two bodies who have been pushing for these demands for a while now,” said a source.

The LAB also submitted names of leaders to be incorporated in the high-powered committee of the MHA for talks. It asserted that it would not dilute its stand on any of the demands.

On August 5, 2019, the Central Government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs — Ladakh and J&K. People from Leh and Kargil kept aside their political rivalries and put a joint protest for their demands.

On January 3, the MHA set up a panel, headed by Union MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai, for talks. The panel included nine representatives of the LAB and the KDA, but the two bodies rejected it, saying their agenda and representatives were not included.