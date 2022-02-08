Miffed at delimitation proposal, BJP leaders resign in Suchetgarh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 7

Several BJP leaders tendered their resignation today over the deletion of Suchetgarh constituency, located along Pakistan border, in the report of the Delimitation Commission. The report proposes its merger with RS Pura and Bishnah constituencies. The infuriated local BJP leaders held a protest at the party’s Jammu office, demanding reinstatement of the Suchetgarh Assembly. According to information, 83 polling booth heads, 26 Shakti Kendra heads, 2 mandal heads, Suchetgarh’s Block Development Council (BDC) chairman Tarsaim Singh, Ghar Singh and Krishen Choudhary submitted their resignation to BJP’s J&K general secretary Ashok Kaul.

Tarsaim said, “This is a betrayal. BJP leaders of the area had never thought that their own government will do such a thing.”

“I, along with several leaders, including booth presidents, have tendered resignation. We will not work for the party until our constituency is reinstated,” he said. According to Tarsaim Singh, there are over 90 leaders who have submitted their resignation papers.

BJP leader Kabal Singh said, “We have resigned en masse. We will fight till the decision is reversed.”

Reacting to the protests, Kaul said the BJP would file objections with the commission. “The BJP MP will file objections in this regard. When it will come to the public domain, we will also file objections over it,” Kaul said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K spokesperson Abhinav Sharma welcomed the delimitation panel’s report, saying it had arduously accomplished the difficult job to ensure fair play in the UT.

Ghar Singh, BJP’s Mandal Pradhan of Sukrai, Suchetgarh, said the constituency was created in 1996 after party leader Chunni Lal struggled for the same. Chunni Lal later became the first MLA of the constituency. “This is due to the efforts of BJP workers that out of four elections since 1996, the party has won three times from the area. The report also proposed to reserve RS Pura and Bishnah constituencies for SCs,” lamented Ghar Singh. (With PTI inputs)