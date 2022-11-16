Migrant labourer’s body with bullet injury found in Srinagar

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 15

A non-local labourer was killed by unidentified assailants in Srinagar on Tuesday. Identified as Balistar Chaudhary (32) of Dhamwali in West Champaran district of Bihar, the deceased was killed at Bilal Colony of Soura locality in Srinagar, officials said. The body was found alongside a road. An investigation has been launched, the police said, adding that inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body sent for a postmortem examination.

Prima facie the cause of the death is a bullet injury in his chest, police officials said.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Jammu two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found near a police post late on Monday evening. These were destroyed on Tuesday, an official said. Both devices weighed 500 grams each and were kept inside a black backpack near the Phallian Mandal police post in the Satwari area. A patrolling party had spotted the explosives following which the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad called to examine it. Finding two IEDs along with timers, the bomb squad destroyed these in a controlled explosion at around 12.25 am on Tuesday, the official said.

He said the timely detection of the IEDs averted a major terror attack in Jammu. The official said a case had been registered and further investigation was on.

He did not rule out the possibility of airdropping of the explosives by some drone from across the border.

At the same time, PV Rama Sastry, BSF ADG of Western Command, has reviewed the security situation, including challenges related to drone activities and smuggling, along the international border here with Pakistan. Sastry is on three-day visit to UT. BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, DK Boora gave a detailed presentation on critical aspects, including those related to security, officials said. Boora also informed Sastry about the challenges being faced by the BSF, including tunnelling, drone activities and cross-border smuggling by the anti-national elements. Sastry also met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security scenario at the border.

Hailed from Bihar

Identified as Balistar Chaudhary (32) of West Champaran in Bihar, he was found dead alongside a road in Bilal Colony of Soura locality.

Explosives found near police post

Two improvised explosive devices were found near a police post on the outskirts of Jammu. A bomb squad destroyed them.

Officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of airdropping of the explosive devices by drone from across the border.

(With inputs from )