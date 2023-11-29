 Milder provision of UAPA invoked against university students: Police : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Milder provision of UAPA invoked against university students: Police
Celebrating World Cup loss

Milder provision of UAPA invoked against university students: Police

Say issue extends beyond mere pro-Pakistan slogans, draw criticism from NC, PDP

Milder provision of UAPA invoked against university students: Police

India had lost ICC World Cup Final to Australia at Ahmedabad. - PTI file photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 28

The police have defended the registration of a case against seven students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology under the UAPA, who had reportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after the Indian team’s defeat in the cricket World Cup final match, saying it had invoked a “softer provision” of the anti-terror law.

Several politicians, including the former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have condemned the action by the police, alleging that it would leave youths disaffected with such an extreme punishment. The police said the accused were rightfully booked under the UAPA as they resorted to anti-India sloganeering and intimidating fellow students.

Complainant threatened

  • An FIR was filed by a non-local student of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology against seven Kashmiri students for reportedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and threatening him for supporting India during the World Cup final match.
  • The police slapped a few provisions under the UAPA, but drew criticism from several political leaders in the UT.

Drop charges, urges students’ association

The J&K Students’ Association has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to drop UAPA charges against those booked by the police.

Contrary to reports suggesting the harsh application of the law, the police clarified through a statement, “Several opinions and comments have circulated regarding the action. The issue extends beyond mere pro-Pakistan sloganeering.” The context in which the sloganeering occurred was crucial as it was intended to intimidate those who disagreed and to identify and vilify those who maintained a different stance, the police said.

Inappropriate action

I don’t agree with what these students did. But having said that I also do not agree with the way the police have handled this case. Omar Abdullah, NC leader

UAPA is for ultras

The UAPA is used to register cases against terrorists, but the government is using it to arrest journalists, youths and students. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

Need decisive action

The forces that try to invoke anti-India sentiment by raising pro-Pakistan slogans needed to be curbed decisively. Tarun Chugh, BJP leader

“It is also about normalising the abnormal, promoting the idea that everyone openly hates India, distinct from the government of the day and the party in power. This abnormal and false narrative is often propagated through separatist and terrorist networks,” the statement mentioned, adding that Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) addresses inciting, advocating and encouraging separatist ideology. It does not pertain to planning, aiding and executing actual terror acts, making it a softer provision of the Act.

“It is pertinent to mention that the FIR is lodged on the basis of a written complaint received, and relevant sections are invoked as per the contents of the complaint,” the police concluded.

The students have also been slapped with provisions of 505 and 506 which deal with public mischief and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, under which, if convicted, the jail term can go up to five years.

Flaying the police action, Omar Abdullah said the move went against the assurance given by PM Narendra Modi who had announced in 2021 that it was time to end ‘Dilli ki duri’ as well as ‘Dil ki duri’ with Jammu and Kashmir. “I don’t agree with what these students did. But having said that I also do not agree with the way the police have handled this case. This will not decrease ‘dil ki duri’ as envisaged by the PM,” Omar said, adding, the police must remember their “softer version” would destroy the careers of the students.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the police action, terming the youths’ arrest shocking. She said on X, “The UAPA is used to book terrorists, but the government is using it to arrest the youths, journalists and students. Disconcerting and shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists and now students reveals the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned her remarks saying she had brought nothing but misery to the people of J&K. “The PDP chief has always brought misery and hardships to people of J&K and pushed the UT into crisis situations from where the PM has salvaged the situation to a great extent,” he said. Chugh lauded the police action against the students saying “the forces that try to invoke anti-India sentiment by shouting pro-Pakistan slogans needed to be curbed decisively.” Senior CPM leader MY Tarigami termed the action deplorable and students’ sloganeering a simple act of celebration. “It is highly deplorable to invoke UAPA, an Act supposedly meant to combat terrorist activities, against students for the simple act of celebrating sports events,” he said.

The J&K Students’ Association has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to drop UAPA charges. (With PTI inputs)

