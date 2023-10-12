Militancy in J-K at its lowest level: DGP Dilbag Singh

PTI

Jammu, October 12

Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism this year so far as the Union territory witnessed the lowest number of terror incidents and civilian deaths in over three decades, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

“The security situation has drastically improved in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the best year in terms of security situation was 2013. There was lowest level (of militancy) in 2013,” Singh told reporters here.

However, subsequent years saw an increase in militant activities, with intent to incite emotions to revive the dying militancy, he said.

“Pakistan tried to revive the militancy and it succeeded in it. They lured more people into terrorism. The militancy related incidents and number of terrorists increased. It was peak of militancy in 2017,” Singh said.

However, the J-K police chief expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory.

“We brought it down. The graph depicting militant activity now lies below both the level of 2013 and the zenith of 2017,” he added.

In a remarkable statistical shift, the number of terror-related cases plummeted from 113 in 2013 to a mere 42 in 2023 so far, he said.

In 2022, a historical low of 26 law and order incidents was recorded in J-K, and this year (till date), there have been only three such incidents, none of which was linked to terrorism, Singh added.

“These numbers, taken collectively, paint a picture of remarkable normalcy. In 2012, the region reported the fewest civilian casualties at 25, and in 2023, this number further declined to a mere 12,” he said.

The security apparatus has proven effective in safeguarding lives, he said.

The DGP said that the police force has also demonstrated commendable resilience. “In 2022, 15 officers made the ultimate sacrifice, while this year, only one officer was martyred,” he said, adding the year 2012 registered the lowest number of police fatalities at six.

“Additionally, in 2018, 210 young individuals were swayed towards militancy. In 2023, however, the figure is a mere 10, with six of them neutralized,” Singh said.

He said that the comprehensive efforts to bolster security have yielded remarkable results in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Recent incidents in Rajouri and Poonch prompted a reevaluation of the security grid, leading to successful counter-terrorism operations. Despite sporadic incursions from Pakistan-based terrorists, the area is now home to only a handful of militants. Stringent security operations remain underway,” he added.

The DGP said the strides made in 2023 reflect a significant turning point in the longstanding battle against militancy in the region.

“The resolute efforts of the security forces stand as a beacon of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as they look towards a future marked by peace and stability,” he added.

