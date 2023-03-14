Militant arrested in J-K’s Baramulla; arms and ammunition seized

PTI

Srinagar, March 14

Security forces arrested a militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant at Madina Bagh Moh, in Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched there, they said.

While laying the initial cordon, a militant was spotted who was trying to escape by taking cover of the narrow lanes, by-lanes and congested area, police said.

Assessing the situation, the forces displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire and managed to nab the militant alive, a police official said.

The militant was identified as Owais Ahmad Mir, a resident of War Mohalla Gund Brat, police said.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a 9mm pistol, eight (9mm) rounds, a pistol magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered, the official said.

"Following the apprehension of the terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area, thereby spoiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hellbent on disrupting peace in the valley," the official added.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the official said.

