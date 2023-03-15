Militant held in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, March 14

Security forces arrested a militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and seized arms and ammunition from him, the police said on Tuesday.

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant at Madina Bagh Moh, Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched, they said. While laying the initial cordon, a militant was spotted as he was trying to escape by taking cover of the narrow lanes, bylanes and congested area, the police said.

Assessing the situation, the forces displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire and managed to nab the militant alive, a police official said.

The militant was identified as Owais Ahmad Mir of War Mohalla Gund Brat. During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a 9mm pistol, eight (9mm) rounds, a pistol magazine and a China-made grenade were seized, the official said.