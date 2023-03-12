Militant hideout unearthed in J-K’s Kupwara, huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Srinagar, March 12
A militant hideout was unearthed and arms and ammunition recovered in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
A search was conducted by police in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, a police official said.
During the search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters, the official said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated, he added.
