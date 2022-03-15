Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, March 15

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Charsoo area of Awantipora, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.