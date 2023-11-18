Militant killed in Rajouri encounter

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 17

A terrorist was killed in Budhal area of Rajouri district on Friday morning. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been seized, said security forces. The encounter started in Behrote forest area of Budhal when the police received information about the presence of the hardcore terrorist. Personnel of the Army, the police and the CRPF immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Search operation underway in Poonch In Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch district, security forces launched a search operation after they received information about some suspicious movement. The search operation was launched in at least six villages.

Dog squads were also called for the search operation but nothing suspicious had been found till Friday morning.

The police had information that the terrorist had been hiding inside a house for hours. “While security personnel were moving towards the target, the terrorist started firing, drawing a retaliation. During the exchange of fire, the terrorist was killed,” said Anand Jain, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu division.

He informed that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition had been recovered from the site. The area was cordoned and a search operation was launched to eliminate other terrorists nearby, if any. The identity of the killed terrorist is being ascertained.

The security forces have seized an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades and a pouch. Some eatables were also found at the spot. Budhal area has remained a hotspot for terror activities during the past two years where many terrorists have been eliminated.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation in Bhata Dhurian in Poonch district after they received information about some suspicious movement.

The search operation was launched in at least six villages of the area.

Sources informed that the operation was being taken up by personnel of the Army, the police and the CRPF with the help of dog squads. However, nothing had been found till Friday morning. Search operations are frequent in these areas which are covered with forests. Most of the times, militants hide in these jungles easily without being spotted by security forces.

After a brief lull, terror activities have been again on the rise in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC). A suspected grenade blast took place near a temple in Surankote of Poonch on Wednesday which triggered panic in the area.

Besides, three persons, including a government teacher, were arrested with arms, ammunition and cash. It is believed that the three were carrying arms smuggled from across the LoC to Kashmir.

#Jammu #Rajouri