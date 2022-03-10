Militant killed in shootout in J-K’s Hazratbal, search on for two others

PTI

Srinagar, March 10

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Thursday and a search is under way for two others who managed to flee, officials said.

“Around 3:25 pm, during a brief shootout between police and terrorists outside the Hazratbal shrine, one terrorist was killed on the spot,” the officials said.

A pistol was recovered from the spot, they said.

“Two terrorists have fled towards the Hazratbal shrine complex. Further details are awaited,” they added.

In a tweet, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “One #terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in #Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the #encounter site going on.”