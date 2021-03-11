Militant killed, jawan injured in encounter in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, April 27

An unidentified militant was killed, while a soldier was injured during an encounter in Pulwama district on Wednesday, the police have said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said, adding that his identity is being ascertained.

Earlier, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the operation was halted after the initial exchange of fire for the evacuation of civilians.

He said two to three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, were believed to be trapped inside the cordon.