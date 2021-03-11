Militant who shot Kashmiri Pandit escapes after raid; his father, 3 brothers arrested

Srinagar/Jammu, August 17

The police have arrested the father and three brothers of Adil Wani, a categorised terrorist of Al-Badr outfit, for sheltering him at their house in Kutpora after he killed Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Bhat and injured his brother in Shopian on Tuesday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation, but Wani fled in the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at them. During the search, the police seized arms and ammunition from Wani’s house, prompting the authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest, besides initiating the process of attaching their house.

Wani was identified by eyewitnesses and Sunil’s cousin as the person who fired indiscriminately at him and his brother while they were working in their apple orchard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley held a massive protest against the killing of their community member and demanded that the employees in Kashmir under the PM’s package be relocated to Jammu.

Hundreds of KP employees, who are on a strike and have been protesting for the past three months here, assembled at the relief commissioner’s office and took out a rally. They also clashed with the police who were forcibly evicting them from the road to restore the traffic. — PTI

KPs clash with cops