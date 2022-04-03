Militants attack two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, in south Kashmir

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, April 3
Two non-locals were shot at and grievously injured by militants on Sunday in south Kashmir.
The victims are residents of Pathankot and were fired by militants in Pulwama, police officials said.
Surinder Singh, the driver and his conductor, Dheeraj Dutta, are running a truck ferrying chicken from different poultry farms in south Kashmir.
Police said both were immediately shifted to sub-district hospital, Pulwama.
Surinder has bullet injury on left side of chest and has been referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment.
Dutta has injuries in leg and under treatment at Pulwama
A case is being registered and massive searches are on to nab the attackers, police said.
National conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the news of two non-locals shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama is highly condemnable and unacceptable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Na...
All orders and actions initiated by President, PM subject to court orders: Pak Supreme Court
A three-member bench of the top court issued notices to all ...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Six dead, 10 injured in early-morning shooting in US
Police say several blocks were closed while they investigate...