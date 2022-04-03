Militants attack two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, in south Kashmir

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 3

Two non-locals were shot at and grievously injured by militants on Sunday in south Kashmir.

The victims are residents of Pathankot and were fired by militants in Pulwama, police officials said.

Surinder Singh, the driver and his conductor, Dheeraj Dutta, are running a truck ferrying chicken from different poultry farms in south Kashmir.

Police said both were immediately shifted to sub-district hospital, Pulwama.

Surinder has bullet injury on left side of chest and has been referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment.

Dutta has injuries in leg and under treatment at Pulwama

A case is being registered and massive searches are on to nab the attackers, police said.

National conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq said the news of two non-locals shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama is highly condemnable and unacceptable.