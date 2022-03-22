Militants gun down local, injure migrant in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 21
Suspected militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local labourer in two separate incidents in Kashmir, which has seen a spike in killings in the past few weeks.
Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather was fired at by assailants outside his home at Gotpora village in Budgam district. Rather was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.
In a separate militant attack, a non-local labourer, Bisujeet Kumar, of Bihar was injured after he was fired upon by suspected militants at Gangoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
He was rushed to the district hospital in Pulwama. Doctors stated his condition as critical. Kashmir has seen a spurt in militant attacks in recent weeks.
Several civilians, off-duty security personnel, including an Army soldier, and panchayat members have been killed this month.
Security forces have been making efforts to trace those behind such attacks.
In critical state
- Bisujeet Kumar of Bihar was fired upon by suspected militants at Gangoo village in Pulwama district. He is critical in the district hospital.
- The killed civilian has been identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather who was attacked outside his home in Budgam.
