Militants shoot at 2 Bihar residents in J-K's Pulwama, second such incident in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 4

In yet another attack on non-locals in Kashmir, the suspected militants on Monday shot at a father-son duo from Bihar, leaving them with grievous wounds.

The attack took place at Lajura village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where two workers from Punjab were attacked on Sunday.

“Two non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in the Lijora area on Monday,” a police official said.

They have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and his father Joko Chowdary from Bihar.

Kumar has received a gunshot wound in his right arm while his father has received two gunshot wounds in his right arm and leg.

A health official at the district hospital Pulwama confirmed the victims were out of danger.

The attack comes hours after two residents of Pathankot were shot and injured in the Litter area of Pulwama on Sunday evening.