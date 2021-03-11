Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by militants inside Tehsil office in J-K's Budgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 12

A government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by suspected militants at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.

They said Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district, was shifted to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched a hunt to track down the assailants.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq tweeted, "Sorry to hear about the attack on Rahul Bhat. I unequivocally condemn this attack on a member of the minority community & pray for his speedy recovery.

This is such a dastardly act. It’s so saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

