 Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu

Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu

Locals allege some miscreants are triggering fire due to some vested interests

Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jammu, May 30

Several mines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday and blaze also erupted in the forest areas of Samba and Jammu districts, causing significant damage, officials said.

In Samba, the fire started in the Purmandal area and soon spread to nearby villages threatening several residential houses, they said.

The villagers alerted the administration, prompting them to send fire tenders to the area and the blaze was doused after effort of several hours, the officials said.

The locals alleged that some miscreants are triggering fire due to some vested interests and destroying forest land. They urged the administration to take stern action against those involved in the forest fire.

According to the officials, several mines exploded due to forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward area of Mankote in Mendhar sub-sector in Poonch district.

The blaze started from across the LoC and spread to this side, they said.

In a similar incident in Jammu, a fire broke out in the Choki Chora area and spread to adjoining areas of Chora, Khardoon, Padoon, Bamla, Keri and Kandi, spread across several hectares of forest land, the officials said.

The forest department officials and local residents launched an operation to extinguish the flames, successfully bringing the fire under control after several hours, they said.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in both the incidents, they added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ministry justifies appointment of Surjit Singh as PGI Dean

2
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

3
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

4
Chandigarh

17 who opted for voting from home in Chandigarh die

5
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

6
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

7
India

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

8
Haryana

In Ambala, closure of Shambhu border comes at a huge price

9
Chandigarh

Speeding cars kill 2 in mishaps

10
Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal ‘insulted’ during Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Chandigarh, Congress leaders seek AAP apology

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Curtains on campaigning for 7th and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024

Curtains on high-decibel campaigning for 7th and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024

States going to polls in last phase include Punjab, Himachal...

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit Th...

Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu

Mines explode after forest fire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch; blaze engulfs forests of Samba and Jammu

Locals allege some miscreants are triggering fire due to som...

Slew of fires keep forest staff on toes in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Kasauli

Slew of fires keep forest staff on toes in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan and Kasauli

Forest fire halts Kalka-Shimla train 15 km before its destin...

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Amritsar: Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader in Amritsar: No clue on attackers yet

SGPC wants separate web portal for Hemkund Sahib pilgrims’ registration

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Early display of bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in Golden Temple bid to get votes: Parties

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

Fire breaks out at police training centre yard in northeast Delhi, 300 vehicles gutted

Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Delhi water crisis: BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside minister Atishi’s residence

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code