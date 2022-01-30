Minimum temperature up across Valley

PTI

Srinagar, January 29

There was some respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature improved across the valley, even as the Meteorological department said there is a possibility of rain/snow at scattered places on Monday.

According to officials, the mercury rose across the Kashmir Valley on Friday night – by several notches at some places. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, up from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius – up from minus 10.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. —