Minister bats for cement industry in Anantnag

Jammu, August 28
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, on Sunday said he had talked to Cement Corporation of India for the establishment of a cement unit in Anantnag as he had been informed about the presence of limestone reserves in the district. It will create employment opportunities, he said.
The development and good governance have reached new heights in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three years and it is evident at the ground level with the implementation of all the Central Government schemes, he said during a press briefing at Dak Bungalow in Anantnag.
Referring to this year’s record number of the tourist influx, he said, “Tourist destinations are to be explored and developed so as to attract tourists.”
The minister further said Anantnag had many tourist attractions, like the Martand Sun Temple, which could be developed to become the best tourist destinations, creating job opportunities for the local residents.
Praising ‘Sufism’ as a religious practice promoting peace and harmony, the minister said a national or international level of conference on Sufism is to be conducted in J&K to promote peace and harmony. Earlier during the day, he also met DDC and BDC chairpersons, members, sarpanches and others.
