Minister discusses security, employment issues for Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs in J&K

Jammu, November 11
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday discussed security as well as education and employment opportunities for Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs in J&K.
Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, called on the minister in New Delhi and apprised him about some of the initiatives, like providing scholarship, training and extending loan facilities at affordable rates. He said the commission would grant more funds for the training of minorities in the Union Territory.
