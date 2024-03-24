Minister Jitendra Singh’s wealth doubled in 10 yrs

Jammu, March 23
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is fighting his third Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Udhampur parliamentary constituency, recorded a growth of over 100 per cent in his wealth over the past 10 years, according to his poll affidavit.
The moveable and immovable assets of Singh's wife Manju, a housewife whose source of income is interest from bank deposits, also increased from Rs 65.42 lakh in 2014 to Rs 1.54 crore, a comparison of his affidavits of 2014 and 2024 showed.
The 67-year-old Singh, a retired medicine professor, filed his nomination papers including the mandatory affidavit from the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
In his latest affidavit, the minister put the value of his movable assets at Rs 3.33 crore and immovable assets at Rs 3.71 crore; and his wife's moveable assets at Rs Rs 88.88 lakh and immoveable assets at Rs 66 lakhs in 2024.
In 2014, he had declared his movable assets at Rs 88.22lakh and immovable assets of Rs 2.31 crore, while his wife's movable assets were declared at Rs 65.42 lakh.
