Minister, MLA offer cheque to wailing martyr's kin, draw flak

PTI

New Delhi/Agra, November 25

Opposition parties have alleged that BJP leaders displayed insensitivity in handing over a compensation cheque to the inconsolable mother of Captain Shubham Gupta, who was killed fighting terrorists in Rajouri in J&K, and lashed out at them for using the occasion as a “photo-op”.

Before the arrival of the mortal remains of the Army officer at his home, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and local MLA GS Dharmesh tried to hand over the cheque of Rs 50 lakh in front of mediapersons to Gupta’s wailing mother who said she did not need it and kept insisting not to drag her in this “pradarshini” (exhibition). “Mere liye pradarshini mat lagao,” she said.

The Congress and other opposition parties slammed the minister for using the occasion as a “photo-op”. “Giddh” (vulture), stated the Congress while sharing the video from its official X handle.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi used the words “shameless, insensitive” while sharing the video.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also stated in a social media post, “In the midst of her inconsolable sorrow, UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay shamelessly persists on having a photograph taken for his PR - this, despite the mother’s plea to refrain from turning her grief into a spectacle. Shame.” Some former top Army officials also expressed unhappiness over the conduct of the leaders.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Don’t hold this exhibition brother, the crying mother of 27-year-old martyr Captain Shubham Gupta told BJP government minister Yogendra Upadhyay and sycophants. He had arrived with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh.”

