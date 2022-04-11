Minister: Oppn shedding crocodile tears for Kashmiri Pandits

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 10

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said those responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits were nowadays shedding crocodile tears and demanding an inquiry into the genocide of Pandits.

Speaking at an event organised in New Delhi, the minister said it was hilarious to see that after the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, a few leaders, who were an part of the ruling dispensation over the last 20 years but out of power now or had joined other political parties, were asking for instituting an inquiry without explaining why the killers of Tika Lal Taploo and Lassa Kaul went scot-free when they were at the helm of affairs.

Speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj, Jitendra Singh said it was a matter of vindication for the BJP that some leaders of the then ruling parties were today speaking the same language which the BJP spoke even 25 years ago, but at that time the same leaders were accusing the BJP of indulging in divisive politics.

“History bears testimony that the then ruling political parties and their leaders benefitted from Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus and the overwhelming atmosphere of terror that followed because it facilitated their continuance in power,” he alleged.

The minister said that he and several other youth activists of his generation were eyewitness to each sequence of exodus beginning from the arrival of first batches of Pandits in Jammu.

#kashmiri pandits