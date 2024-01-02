Minister reviews progress, orders early completion of AIIMS-Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 1

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday visited the under construction AIIMS complex at Vijaypur in Samba and issued instructions to complete the project as early as possible.

The Minister was accompanied by AIIMS Director Dr Shakti Gupta, CPWD Chief Engineer Mukesh Meena and other senior officials. He asked them to double their efforts and carry out the work round the clock in double shifts.

A view of the under-construction building.

State-of-the-art project AIIMS-Jammu complex is spread over 226.84 acres

96 acres accommodates north parcel comprising hospital, medical college, convention centre, AYUSH block and night shelter

South parcel spread over 130.84 acres houses student activity centre, sports centre, residential hostels and guest house

The project cost is Rs 1,661 crore, out of which Rs 1,404 crore is to be spent on building infrastructure

Rs 48.72 crore to be spent on pre-construction activities, and Rs 185.32 crore on medical equipment and furniture

The Minister said the Central government had sanctioned two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir with the hope to provide better health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. The Minister emphasised that with the early completion of the medical institute, the government will be able to dedicate the premium health facility to the people of Jammu division particularly and the adjoining areas in general.

Speaking to mediapersons, he mentioned various projects like rail line between Kashmir and rest of the country, AIIMS, purple revolution, visit of record number of tourists to Kashmir Valley and the pilgrims at Vaishno Devi shrine to be some of the achievements of the government.

The Minister said AIIMS- Jammu is a state-of-the-art project, which makes it special compared to similar projects in rest of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the residential accommodation for the faculty, students and other residential projects being completed with all modern facilities and gadgets.

CPWD Chief Engineer Mukesh Meena informed that the total area for AIIMS- Jammu hospital complex is 226.84 acres, out of which 96 acres accommodates the north parcel comprising hospital, medical college, convention centre, AYUSH block and the night shelter. The south parcel spread over an area of 130.84 acres has complexes like student activity centre, sports centre, residential hostels and guest house.

The Minister was informed that the project cost was Rs 1,661 crore, out of which Rs 1,404 crore was to be spent on building infrastructure, Rs 48.72 crore on pre-construction activities, Rs 22 crore for non-medical furniture and Rs 185.32 crore on medical equipment and furniture. The Chief Engineer informed that the target date of completion is January 2024. He also briefed about the assistance required from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for completion of the project for the additional estimated funds of Rs 203 crore.

The CPWD has constructed a police station and fire station inside the campus and also has a facility of helipad for emergency and other purposes.

AIIMS Director Dr Shakti Gupta informed that as far as the manpower for the AIIMS- Jammu is concerned, the institute has already started working on it and most of the faculty members and administrative staff has already been recruited.

He said an additional proposal for the creation of 449 posts has already been forwarded. He informed that the institute is working on the proposal for creation of non-faculty post on contractual basis and AIIMS-Jammu has 231 sanctioned post of senior nursing officer, out of which 25% are to be filled through direct recruitment while 75% are to be filled on promotion. As many as 57 posts have already been filled through direct recruitment.

