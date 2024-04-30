Minor killed, 12 houses damaged as rain triggers landslides in region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 29

A 13-year old boy was killed in Ramban while 12 houses were damaged when a landslide hit them in Kishtwar district due to incessant rains in the region on Monday.

In a tragic incident in Karool area of Ramban, a landslide struck the area in which a minor, identified as Yaqoob Mir, lost his life. The landslide also caused damage to two houses in the vicinity. Authorities have started a rescue operation and the affected families are being taken to safer areas.

Valley schools to remain closed today Authorities in Kashmir have announced closure of all schools in the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the rising water level in rivers and streams due to incessant rainfall over the past three days

The University of Kashmir has also postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on Tuesday

Teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective institutions

Rain has continued in the region over the past two days due to which many areas have suffered landslides and subsidence.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he has spoken with Kishtwar DC Devansh Yadav after learning about the landslide that damaged houses. “All possible relief and rehabilitation measures initiated. Besides other agencies, Indian Red Cross also pressed into service. I am in constant touch with the administration and concerned authorities” he said. Meanwhile 336 families from flood-affected areas of Kupwara were relocated to safer placed by administration on Monday.

