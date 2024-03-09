Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to offer Friday prayers

Srinagar, March 8
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here after five months, officials said.
"Mirwaiz was allowed to move out of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city here this afternoon," an official said. After leaving his residence, Mirwaiz reached the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city and offered the congregational Friday prayers there, officials said.
Mirwaiz was first kept under house arrest in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370. While he was released in September last year — after four years — and allowed to pray at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks, he was detained again in the wake of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.
Mirwaiz had moved the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court against curbs on his movement. The court on February 21 gave the “last and final opportunity” to the Union territory administration to file a reply on it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...