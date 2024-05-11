Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest again

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Once again, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq finds himself under house arrest, barred from addressing the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by the authorities, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the mosque's managing body, said.

The Anjuman condemned what it called “this repeated detention, particularly on Fridays” calling it disruption to religious practices and freedom of expression. The mosque management expressed deep concern over Mirwaiz's continued confinement.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again not allowed to offer Friday prayers and deliver the sermon at central Jama Masjid Srinagar. This is the second consecutive Friday when he has not been allowed to come to Jama Masjid. In fact, Mirwaiz’s movement has been completely curbed since last Friday and mediapersons are barred from meeting him,” the mosque management said.

The Anjuman said that this repeated detention of the religious head and especially keeping him away from Jamia Masjid on Fridays was very disturbing and upsets the people deeply, but in the present times, it has to be borne with patience. Anjuman hoped that the upcoming court hearing scheduled for May 25 might provide relief from his house arrest.

