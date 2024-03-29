Mirwaiz put under house arrest again

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 28

Kashmir’s chief cleric and moderate Hurriyat chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was placed under house arrest today, preventing him from offering prayers, the management of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.

“He was scheduled to lead a majlis and deliver a sermon at the historic Aali Masjid Eidgah and to preside over a commemorative function marking the 57th anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Yusuf Shah,” the Anjuman said, adding: “We express deep regret over the decision of authorities to place Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Umar Farooq under house arrest today.”

In September last, the Mirwaiz was released from a prolonged period of house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Initially, he was allowed to address the congregation at Jamia Masjid, but subsequently, he was barred from addressing people and placed under house arrest.

Only last Friday, the Mirwaiz was granted permission to address the gathering at Jamia Mosque.

