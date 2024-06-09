Mirwaiz seeks action against those flouting ban on drinking in public

PTI

Srinagar, June 8

The Muttahida Majlise-e-Ulama, an amalgam of religious scholars headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Saturday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to strictly implement laws banning drinking in public places.

The MMU expressed concern over a video circulating on social media in which some tourists can be seen consuming alcohol while taking a ride on a shikara in the Dal Lake. The group asserted that the people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists, but any “un-Islamic” or “unethical” act will not be tolerated.

“The MMU expresses serious concern over a viral video on social media, in which a group of tourists are openly drinking alcohol on a shikara in the Dal Lake. The MMU strongly condemns this act and the fact that it has been allowed to take place in Kashmir,” the amalgam said in a statement.

It questioned why such acts were being allowed given the prohibition in place.

“While public consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited under the law, why and how it has been allowed is a matter of worry,” it added “The people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists visiting the Valley as guests. However, such un-Islamic and unethical practices will not be tolerated in the Muslim majority valley which is the land of saints and Sufis,” it said.

“Consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited in Islam for its disastrous ill effects and deprivation of society cannot be allowed to go unchecked,” it added.

The MMU appealed to hotel owners, houseboat owners and Shikara operators to keep an eye on such “wrongdoings” and stay away from indulging in any “un-Islamic and immoral practice” just to earn a profit.

