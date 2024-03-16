Mirwaiz seeks release of ‘political prisoners’

Srinagar, March 15
For the first time in five years since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was permitted to deliver a sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during Ramadan today. In the address, Mirwaiz sought release of “political prisoners as a gesture of goodwill” in the holy month.
He also asked Muslim scholars and clergy to be careful in their speeches and encourage unity among people rather than spreading discord.
Highlighting electricity problems, he said the government should ensure uninterrupted power supply.
