Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to visit Delhi

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 8

Moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been allowed to travel to New Delhi for an extended stay, according to an official statement from Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz left for New Delhi on Monday, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, responsible for overseeing the historic Jamia mosque, said in the official statement. “Mirwaiz conveyed the personal nature of his visit. After that, the authorities allowed him,” the statement said. However, it also said that despite his release “from house detention” in September last year, he is repeatedly detained in his house especially on Fridays. The statement said Mirwaiz would be back in couple of weeks.

On January 6, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, had criticised authorities for restricting Mirwaiz from addressing Friday gatherings at the mosque. The Auqaf has been saying that the administration is preventing Mirwaiz from leading prayers at the central mosque for 13 consecutive weeks without providing any explanation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house detention last year.

