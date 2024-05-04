Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house arrest and not allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, the managing body of the grand mosque said.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said its president “has been again placed under house arrest at his residence this morning by the authorities”.

Anjuman Auqaf expressed concern over the repeated detention of Mirwaiz, particularly on Fridays when thousands gather to hear his sermon.

Mirwaiz, a prominent religious leader, was scheduled to address the congregation but was confined to his residence by the authorities.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid emphasized the significance of Mirwaiz’s presence during Friday prayers, stating that his absence leaves the pulpit empty and disappoints the worshippers.

They urged authorities to refrain from “arbitrarily detaining Mirwaiz” as it not only restricts his “fundamental rights but also causes distress among the Muslim community.”

This latest instance of house arrest adds to a series of similar actions against Mirwaiz since his release from custody in September last year.

