Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest again

Srinagar, May 24

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was once again placed under house arrest and prevented from addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia mosque, according to the mosque’s managing body, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

They reported that Mirwaiz had been barred from delivering sermons at the mosque since May 3. The Anjuman condemned the repeated detention of Mirwaiz.

