Miss World Karolina Bielawska visits Kashmir; enjoys breakfast with dignitaries

Srinagar, August 28
Miss World Karolina Bielawska on Monday arrived in Kashmir on a day-long tour for an event.
Poland's Bielawska, along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty, enjoyed breakfast with other dignitaries at a five-star hotel here.
For the day-long tour, Bielawska and Shetty will be joined by Miss World America Shree Saini and Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.
Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Chairman PME entertainment in India Jamil Saidi were also present at the breakfast meeting.
Bielawska's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a first for an international beauty pageant winner, comes ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year.
India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996.
