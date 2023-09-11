‘Missing’ BSF man traced to Bihar, to face inquiry

Srinagar, September 10
Two days after being reported missing from his post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was on Sunday found at his residence in Bihar, according to higher officials.
The jawan’s absence was first noticed at the forward post in Bharani, Balakote sector, early on Friday. In response, the BSF promptly filed a report with the local police station.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the missing jawan had been located at his home in Bihar on Sunday morning. The BSF has initiated a departmental inquiry against him for leaving his post without authorisation, according to officials familiar with the matter.
Abandoned forward post
- Posted at a forward post in Bharani, Balakote sector, the BSF man went missing early on Friday.
- Authorities of the force promptly filed a report with the local police that found him in his Bihar house.
- The BSF has initiated a departmental inquiry against him for leaving his post without authorisation.
#Bihar #Border Security Force BSF #Kashmir #Poonch #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative