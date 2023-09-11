‘Missing’ BSF man traced to Bihar, to face inquiry

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 10

Two days after being reported missing from his post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was on Sunday found at his residence in Bihar, according to higher officials.

The jawan’s absence was first noticed at the forward post in Bharani, Balakote sector, early on Friday. In response, the BSF promptly filed a report with the local police station.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the missing jawan had been located at his home in Bihar on Sunday morning. The BSF has initiated a departmental inquiry against him for leaving his post without authorisation, according to officials familiar with the matter.

