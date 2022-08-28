Missing for 5 days, Hungarian trekker rescued in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

The Army and the IAF on Saturday rescued a Hungarian national who had been stranded in Kishtwar district for five days. Akos Vermes (38) from Budapest had lost his way in the treacherous and glaciated heights of Umasi La Pass in Sumcham valley of Paddar region.

Army PRO, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, “An Army team deployed in Dool, Kishtwar, in coordination with the IAF and the district administration carried out a 30-hour search to rescue him.” Exposed to inclement weather, he was given medical aid by the Army. His well being has been informed to the Hungarian Embassy.