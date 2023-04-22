'Mission Youth' bags public administartion award

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conferred Award for Excellence in Public Administration for inter-sectoral initiatives to the Jammu and Kashmir’s ‘Mission Youth programme’ and Baramulla under ‘Aspirational Districts’ for initiatives in ramping up of services in health, education and employment.

The Prime Minister presented the awards at a function here on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

In the citation for the Mission Youth, the team led by Chief Executive Officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, a 2009 IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir, has been complimented for their efforts. The award was received by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who was accompanied by the CEO of Mission Youth.

Mission Youth clinched the top position among over 600 nominations from across all states and Union Territories in the Innovation (state) category. It was selected for innovations leading to the empowerment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir. It included schemes in education, skilling, coaching, volunteerism and effective use of technology for very transparent and effective service delivery.

The other recipient of the award from Jammu and Kashmir was Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla district, for having established birth waiting wards in primary health centres and community health centres apart from upgrading diagnostic services at all delivery points.

Smart kindergarten complexes were established for pre-primary education and Atal tinkering laboratories were established for practical and innovative learning.