Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail

Jammu, January 2

A mobile phone without a SIM, an earphone and an adapter were seized from the premises of the high security Central Jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, a police official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made from a polythene bag found lying in an open area inside the prison complex, the official said. Central Industrial Security Force personnel guarding the prison that houses foreign and local terrorists noticed the polythene bag and informed the police station concerned, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and searched the polythene bag, leading to the recovery of the phone and the accessories, the official said.

