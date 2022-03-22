MoD: Narco-terror threat from across border on rise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday informed Parliament that the security situation along western (Pakistan) borders remained largely stable. However, there are indications of an emerging narco-terror nexus sponsored by inimical elements across the border.

This is aimed at causing instability, especially along border areas. Narco-terrorism is the juxtaposition of money from narcotics trade and gun-wielding terrorists.

Troops alert to thwart adverse move According to Ajay Bhatt, MoS, Defence, the armies of both nations have exercised restraint since February last year when they recommitted themselves to ensure the 2003 ceasefire pact.

Troops are prepared to thwart any move from inimical elements as also to respond in case of escalation along the LoC, he adds.

“Our forces along western borders are adequately poised to respond to any challenge posed by adversary across entire conflict spectrum, ” the Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Referring to the situation along the LoC, the Ministry of Defence stated it remained stable post the Directorate Generals of Military Operations’ understanding of February 2021. “Both the armies have exercised restraint in the interest of maintaining peace along the LoC,” the reply stated.

Last year in February, the two armies had, in a sudden and significant move, announced that they would ensure ceasefire across the 749 km long the LoC, recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement. However, the situation is being closely monitored and the Army remains prepared to thwart any threat from inimical elements as also to respond in case of any escalation at the LoC, the MoD said.

To a separate question, Bhatt said 91 officers had retired in lower rank (wing commander) despite having served in the higher rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

