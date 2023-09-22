Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 years; to deliver Friday sermon

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 22

Moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been released from house arrest. He will deliver the sermon at historic Jamia Masjid on Friday.

His release comes after over four years of house detention.

Mirwaiz had approached the J&K High Court, seeking his release.

Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest in August 2019.

In March last year, Kashmir's largest mosque - Jamia Masjid in Srinagar- was reopened for Friday prayers after remaining largely shut for congregational prayers since August 2019.

Located at Nowhatta locality, the 14th-century architectural marvel is the biggest cultural and religious centre in Kashmir. It was closed for congregational prayers following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

After being opened briefly, the mosque, where 40,000 people can pray at one time, was shut again due to the Covid restrictions.

