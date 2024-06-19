Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on June 21, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.

The theme of the Yoga day this year is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

“PM Narendra Modi has been a pivotal figure in promoting yoga globally. Since 2015, the PM has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jabalpur, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York. His leadership has significantly boosted yoga’s global popularity and recognition. Following a proposal by the PM to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014, it was unanimously resolved on December 11, 2014 to observe June 21 every year as International Day of Yoga. It was an important diplomatic victory for India at the international level. This effort led to the global recognition of yoga,” Jadhav said.

A ‘Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille’ to help visually impaired learn and practice yoga was launched by the minister. Jadhav also launched Professor Ayushman comic on Yoga.

“In the last 10 years, International Day of Yoga has set four Guinness Book of World Records. In 2015, a total of 35,985 Indians performed yoga at Rajpath along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 84 countries participated in the yoga session at one place and gradually each year witnessed an increasing number of participation from across the world and last year in 2023, a total of around 23.4 crore people from across the world participated in the IDY event,” Jadhav said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Srinagar